Strike | The demonstrators annoyed the government: “Jobs are not increased by cutting subsidies”

The demonstrators of the Stop Now demonstration were especially concerned about the cuts in unemployment insurance and adult education support, as well as the restriction of the right to strike.

“Unemployment security undermining does not create more jobs!'”

“No dictation, but negotiation!”

These were the slogans of the protestors at the Stop now demonstration organized in Helsinki's Senate Square.

On Thursday, more than ten thousand people gathered at the large demonstration of the member unions of SAK and STTK to oppose Petteri Orpon (kok) driven by the government working life changes.

Emmi Astikainen and Tuomas Vainionpää are cloaked in red cloaks by Margaret Atwood The Handmaid's Tale -novel (Your slave) and inspired by the TV series based on it. The theme of the series is the destructiveness of an authoritarian system.

“We are here to oppose the government's policy and the undermining of workers' and citizens' rights,” says Vainionpää.

“We want to convey that seemingly small restrictions can lead to consequences that affect everyone. The outfits are like a warning that we don't want to go in this direction,” he elaborates.

Twosome has arrived at the demonstration from Turku, where they are studying to become directors of theater expression at the Turku Art Academy.

“The career will be largely based on gig work, in which case the income will vary. I worry about my own livelihood when, for example, the protection limit of unemployment insurance is being removed,” Astikainen reflects.

Until now, the protection part has guaranteed that the unemployment insurance recipient can earn 300 euros per month without the income affecting the daily allowance.

Vainionpää rejects the idea, saying that the government is cutting from those who have nothing to cut, for example, part-time workers and freelancers.

In addition, the restriction of the right to strike causes frustration.

“It would be anti-democratic if you could not express your disagreement with the government's policy,” Vainionpää adds.

Cleaners Elina Laine (left) and Anu Karhunen-Viitanen were worried about the removal of adult education support and low-paid workers.

As cleaners are working Elina Laine and Anu Karhunen-Viitanen have arrived from Valkeakoski to protest under the threat of unauthorized absence from work.

They say that they are frustrated that the government does not agree to negotiate with the employee unions on matters concerning working life. They describe the government's line as a “dictation policy”.

One concern is the removal of adult education support.

“People no longer have just one lifelong profession. I've had the idea of ​​changing my field, but now I have to think carefully about how to make it happen,” reflects Karhunen-Viitanen.

“Sometimes you also have to change fields if, for example, you are unable to continue working for health reasons,” adds Laine.

When discussing health, concern about low-wage workers also comes up.

“Not everyone can afford to miss work if the unpaid leave for the first day of sick leave goes away. Then people come to work sick,” Karhunen-Viitanen continues.

He thinks that shaking up the government would require a wider general strike, so that its effects would reach the decision-makers.

Strike watcher Raimo Kantonen feels that the decision-makers can no longer be influenced other than by striking.

Already Worked for 15 years as a chief shop steward in the industrial sector Raimo Kantonen has already started his day at five in the morning by acting as a strike watcher at his workplace.

“As a strike watcher, I make sure that people know why we are protesting and why they shouldn't go to work,” he says.

Kantonen emphasizes that the purpose of the strike is not to cause harm to employers and companies, but feels that it is the only way to influence the decision-makers, because negotiations have not worked.

“Now that we have started on this road, we have to see that road to the end. Otherwise, credibility will be lost”, he states and adds that he is ready to continue the strike.

In Kantonen's opinion, the government is now trying to force people to work by cutting subsidies. It feels contradictory.

“Jobs increase by working together, not by forcing or cutting subsidies,” he sums up.