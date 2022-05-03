Strike Small visitors visited the parliament because of the strike: “When a child cannot yet speak properly, he cannot reveal any secrets”

As early childhood education is on hiatus due to the strike, Saara Hyrkkö and Iiris Suomela, members of the Greens, have taken care of their young children during the working day. They commend the fact that the house’s practices have been flexible and it has been possible to attend committee meetings with the child.

Municipal sector the strike, which began on Tuesday, brought an exceptional buzz to the cup of parliament. After the afternoon session, most of the MPs have already left, but with two visitors, the momentum is still enough. MPs from the Greens Saara Hyrkkö and Iiris Suomela have brought their young children to work because early childhood education is on hiatus due to the strike.

“It’s been a special day. We have attended the committee meetings together and then left the place if necessary, when the rounds have increased a bit and he has started to stumble upon the experts, ”Hyrkkö says and laughs. Two years old Mauno nods. From the next table, the Coalition Party Ben Zyskowicz flashes and chats with children happily.

Before the cup meal, the program has included a nap in the office of the Small Parliament and a few expert meetings. Hyrkkö thanks his colleagues and experts for their very understanding of the situation. Typically, outsiders do not have committee meetings, but there is flexibility for young children.

“When a child cannot yet speak properly, he or she cannot reveal any secrets,” says Suomela, who is chairing the Greens.

His one-and-a-half-year-old child was at home this morning, and after a nap he came to Parliament directly for a group meeting of the Greens. The children of Suomela and Hyrkö have played together and enjoyed running and climbing stairs in the long corridors of Parliament.

The Greens MPs say they support the municipal strike. In their view, its effects should be felt in the daily lives of citizens.

“This makes it visible that society does not run without, for example, early childhood education professionals. Yes, it must also be reflected in the industry’s appreciation and working conditions, ”says Hyrkkö.

He also stresses that for many other families, a strike can cause even more complicated practical arrangements. Hyrkö’s spouse works as a special assistant to the Greens, and she has also taken part in caring for Mauno during Parliament Day. In the coming days, this is set to get treatment for grandparents.

Suomela’s child is coming to Parliament again on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, a caregiver is sought for him.

“But here in the Helsinki metropolitan area, caregivers are really busy, when everyone else has the same situation and people are very much looking for caregivers.”

Suomela and Hyrkkö say they are pleased that, at least for a short time, the practices of the parliament, known as a “not-so-child-friendly work environment,” are flexible and the inclusion of the child on Tuesday has been relatively painless.

“The atmosphere matters the most. There has been an investment in practical arrangements, a treatment table and more, but in the end the attitude is more influential, ”says Suomela.

The large-scale strike in the municipal sector will continue until next week, if no agreement is reached before then.