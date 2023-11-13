General strike 17 November, the Salvini-Landini clash. Hard back and forth

THE labor unions they called one general strike for next Friday, the November 17. But the minister

of transport Salvini he did not like the decision made and points the finger at the secretary of the CGIL . “Millions of Italians cannot be held hostage by Landini’s whims who wants to organize yet another long weekend“. But the response from the CGIL leader arrives shortly: “I understand his nervousness, during the election campaign he said that he would increase salaries and cancel Fornero. And there is no trace of all this. Perhaps Salvini, who has never worked, is thinking about his weekend“. The opposition also arises and a polemical ping pong is born. The secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein Talks about “provocations“: “The government – he says – demonstrates that it has no respect for the rights of male and female workers as well as the prerogatives of the trade union forces”. The League’s rejoinder is ready for which “the right to strike is sacrosanct, but even the red union must respect the rules“. The issue arrives on the table of the Guarantee Commission tomorrow.

Read also: Premiership, poll: clear victory for the yes vote in the referendum. Meloni triumphs

Read also: Zaia: “No exchange of premiership and autonomy. Citizens first, then the rest”

To which – explains Landini – “we will reiterate our position. Ours is a general strike even if it is spread over several days and we are respecting all the rules, they are making a mistake. Among other things, I find it singular – he added – that the minister intervenes even before the discussion with the commission. What is a threat to the guarantee commission?”. Salvini: “In no case the transport sector it might be paralyzed for the whole day”. Landini, only two days ago, responded, accusing the deputy prime minister of “arrogant logic“: “It is not the ministers who decide how many hours of strike are planned and whether they are carried out or not. The right to strike is guaranteed by the Constitution.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

