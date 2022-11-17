Strike Rai 17, 18 November: the reasons for the union agitation

Why is Rai going on strike on 17 and 18 November 2022? Snap, the independent national TV production union, proclaimed the abstention from the services of the entire work shift for all Rai personnel of the TV Production Department of the Rome Production Center and of News Production both at headquarters and when traveling to the National territory. In reality, the agitation already began a few weeks ago, with the possibility of workers to abstain from overtime, from “seventh day” services and not to respect availability and advance shifts in the event of “lack of organic coverage”. The strike of 17 and 18 November could jeopardize the broadcasting of some broadcasts, in particular those scheduled live from the Rai studios in the capital (including Tg). Possible changes to the schedule.