Strike Rai 17, 18 November: the reasons for the union agitation
Why is Rai going on strike on 17 and 18 November 2022? Snap, the independent national TV production union, proclaimed the abstention from the services of the entire work shift for all Rai personnel of the TV Production Department of the Rome Production Center and of News Production both at headquarters and when traveling to the National territory. In reality, the agitation already began a few weeks ago, with the possibility of workers to abstain from overtime, from “seventh day” services and not to respect availability and advance shifts in the event of “lack of organic coverage”. The strike of 17 and 18 November could jeopardize the broadcasting of some broadcasts, in particular those scheduled live from the Rai studios in the capital (including Tg). Possible changes to the schedule.
The reasons
But what are the reasons for the strike in Rai? The Snap proclaimed the strike of 17 and 18 November 2022: “deterioration of the quality of work in the CPTV in Rome continuously undermined and eroded above all by external agents; climate of tension experienced by the employee in the performance of production activities due to the chronic shortage of personnel; failure of the professional training of new hires, some of whom even resign and leave Rai, training reduced to a mere bureaucratic formality without any kind of attention to the professional inclinations of young people and aimed solely at stemming the chronic shortage of personnel; lack of recognition of merit and professional growth, now relegated to the sympathy and benevolence of individual offices or even worse to union subdivision, causing damage to the company’s professional assets and a serious distortion of the meritocratic method; distortion of production models and professional figures for the use and consumption of offices with consequent confusion of roles, levels and responsibilities; aberrant management of human resources that denies rights and offers harassment; repeated violation of the contractual institutions which aim only to penalize the worker economically; certain and incontrovertible responsibility of the corporate decision-making chain in every order and degree incapable and inadequate to fulfill its task especially in recent years”.
