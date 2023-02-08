Strike | Prisma director: There is no reason for hoarding

The two-day strike will start at all 15 Prisma hypermarkets in the capital region of HOK-Elanto on Thursday morning at 5 a.m. There is no reason for hoarding, says the manager responsible for Prisma.

Employees the strikes will start in all 15 Prisma hypermarkets in the HOK-Elanto capital region tomorrow, Thursday at five in the morning. HOK-Elano believes that many Prismas will remain open despite the strike.

“The goal is that all Prismas are open and none of them would be closed,” says the branch manager responsible for Prismas Lassi Juntunen From HOK-Elanno.

“We use manual control depending on how many people are at work,” says Juntunen. However, according to him, it is quite clear that all services will not operate at a normal level during the strike.

“We will hardly be able to keep the normal opening hours, which in many stores are from 6 a.m. to midnight. Some stores may close 1–3 hours before the normal closing time,” Juntunen thinks.

HOK-Elanton About 1,800 employees work in Prisms. In addition, hired labor is used daily, which, according to Juntunen, is mainly needed in “exceptional cases” such as to cover sickness absences.

“In a labor dispute situation, hired labor is used in the normal way,” says Juntunen.

Branch manager during the strike, Prisma employees have been reminded that everyone can choose for themselves whether to come to work or go on strike.

“We don’t want any feeling of pressure or grinding, that’s important to us,” says Juntunen.

Juntunen does not want to comment on the goals of the strike.

Branch manager Juntunen reminds that customers have no reason to hoard because of the strike.

“The strike is so limited,” says Juntunen.

The strike announced by the trade union Pami will last 48 hours and will end on Saturday morning at 5 o’clock.

There is also no fear of running out of any product, as there are several grocery stores outside of the strike.

“During the Corona period, we already saw how the Finnish food chain works with security of supply in mind,” says Juntunen.

Previously also grocery manager Sampo Top saw from the S group estimates that the strike will not be visible much to customers in the majority of S group stores.

“This is a two-day strike that affects a small number of our stores. Our entity covers more than a thousand retail stores,” Päällysaho told STT.