PostNL mail deliverers will not strike on Friday. That late trade union FNV Tuesday evening, after the court in The Hague ruled that same evening that the strike could only continue under strict conditions. A judge had ruled that the delivery of essential mail, such as medical mail, mourning mail and Braille mail, could not be disrupted. The judge’s restriction would apply until January 6.

The postal deliverers do not want to strike under those conditions, because “the impact would then be too small,” said FNV Post director Mariska Exalto. According to NOS, 90 percent of employees must continue to work to maintain the delivery of essential mail. According to FNV, the conditions imposed by the court are not necessary.

It was not yet entirely certain whether PostNL deliverers would go on strike this weekend, and how long the strike would last. The employees of the postal company are demanding higher wages and a lower workload. The collective labor agreement requirements apply to around 19,000 employees. Trade union FNV also wants more permanent jobs for delivery drivers, instead of temporary jobs.

A strike was feared for this Friday because of the expected crowds on Black Friday, a day on which many (online) stores offer discounts. The union says it is looking at the possibilities for other actions “that do comply with the court’s verdict”.