Mexico City.- Rosa Elena Alonso, secretary of the Second Collegiate Court of the Fifteenth Circuit in Mexicali, Baja California, warned that a strike of the Judicial Branch is already being planned for when it is necessary.

The official appeared in the Senate of the Republic alongside coordinator Miguel Ángel Mancera to express her concern about the reform of the Judicial Branch.

“The suspension of work would be the last measure: we would use it for the sole purpose of seeking consensus. We have already proceeded to plan and execute the steps that will allow us to declare a strike when necessary,” he said.

Regarding the most controversial point of the announced reform, the one related to the election of judges and ministers by the people, Alonso considered that this recourse is impossible at this time.

“Society is not ready to carry out an election of judges,” he said, “we firmly believe that the sum of the voices of legislators, judicial officials, victims’ groups, non-governmental organizations and human rights organizations is the only guarantee that the reform will not prosper.”

Alonso said that the workers of the Judiciary have united in the face of the bad signal that the impending reform represents.

“We have validly formed a coalition of judges, secretaries, attorneys and officials. We are joining together to raise our voices and the staff that works with us and shares our concern for the future of justice in Mexico has joined us,” he said.