Strike | Parents tell how to keep children entertained on strike days: “Let's play princess and hang out”

When the strike closes the daycare centers, the children stay at home and they have to find something to do.

30.1. 20:32 | Updated 8:28 am

Kindergartens and family day care will go on strike for two days in the capital region on Wednesday and Thursday. The political strike applies to all public and private daycare centers in Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa.

How do parents of small children get their work done on strike days? And how can the children be entertained while the parents work remotely?

HS asked its readers about it.

From Espoo Emilia Immonen says that it is not difficult to come up with a program for his 6-year-old child.

“The child likes to draw and plays with barbies. He is very inventive in his games.”

Immonen says that if necessary, you can open Netflix, which the child is allowed to watch one or, in exceptional cases, two hours a day. My favorite show is Gabby's Dollhouse.

Immonen is not particularly prepared for strike days.

“I have bought a little more food than usual and stocked up on easy snacks. A preschooler can already take them himself.”

Last year, on a similar day, the childcare shift was shared with a family of friends.

“We divided the days so that half the day the children were with us and half the day with a friend. It went well when the children had a good time together.”

Immonen says that he will have a shorter working day during the strike and a longer one next week. Fortunately, the employer is flexible.

“My boss knows that on strike days my child is at home, so I can take longer breaks if needed,” says Immonen, who works in the financial industry.

market research– and working as an expert in the consulting field Kristina Kauppi on the other hand, says that due to the lack of support networks, care for the 2- and 5-year-old children will soon take place at home with the spouse in turns.

There is nothing different from normal everyday life in the program.

“We don't go anywhere further with the children, we spend our days at home,” says Kauppi.

We draw with the children, watch the princess program and play. According to Kaup, the “hot stuff” for the four-year-old at the moment is princess games, for which Santa Claus brought suitable props.

“The little one goes after the big sister. Fortunately, the girls have a good time together.”

Work shifts Kauppi agrees with his spouse on a case-by-case basis. Sometimes childcare shifts are changed hourly, sometimes every half day. The pattern is challenging.

“Sometimes meetings that happen at the same time have to be canceled or project deadlines have to be extended. Fortunately, the employers of both are very flexible.”

In the evening, after the children fall asleep at eight o'clock, Kaup's laptop often opens again.

“Then at least the busiest jobs will still be done. You don't have to watch the nights while working.”

2- and 5-year-olds mother of children Rosa Juuti says that strike days hardly produce a greater challenge than that.

Juuti, who works for the government, takes annual leave on the first day of the strike, and on the second day her spouse works remotely at home. Then the children's grandparents will also be present.

On strike days, according to Juuti, we hang out with the children, go to the playground and stay at home. We spend more time together than usual and go shopping together, for example. There are no special plans for strike days.

“I think we will do well for a couple of days. It's not about a long time.”

In Juut's family, remote work became familiar during the corona times, and nowadays he works remotely for about half of his working time.

“Remote work is possible at home just fine, because we have a private house and a quiet workplace,” says Juuti from Vantaa.