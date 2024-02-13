At the Selidovo training ground, 1.5 thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers could have been hit by a missile attack

The Russian army launched a powerful strike with Iskander missiles with cluster warheads on the training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Selidovo in the Donetsk direction.

According to Telegram– Mash channel, at the time of the strike there could have been about 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers at the training ground. The publication also published footage that presumably showed those same fighters. It is clarified that Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were undergoing combat coordination in Selidovo to try to unblock Avdiivka in a few days.

The Russian armed forces, as noted, fired several missiles from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) with cluster warheads. An hour later, the strike was struck again, and then, some time later, the training ground was covered for the third time. Preliminarily, the number of people wounded and killed as a result of missile attacks by the Ukrainian military could range from 300 to 1,500 people.

In turn, the publication “Country Politics”, with reference to local sources writes about the shelling of the Pokrovsky district, which includes Selidovo. The Selidovo military administration reported that the village of Tsukurino, neighboring Selidovo, was being shelled.

Ex-member of the Rada confirmed the attack in Selidovo

Former people's deputy Igor Mosiychuk confirmed missile attack in Selidovo. He did not provide any details; information about the dead and wounded is being clarified.

Meanwhile, editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT television channel Margarita Simonyan wrote in her Telegram-channel that the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, forbade the disclosure of any information about Ukrainian losses as a result of the attack on Selidovo. “There they trained a horde of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Avdeevka. They write about one and a half thousand people,” Simonyan said.

The colonel explained the importance of Avdeevka for Russia and the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As military expert, retired colonel Andrei Koshkin pointed out, this settlement is key from the point of view of defense, as well as aggression against Donetsk. In addition, Avdiivka is important for Ukraine from a political point of view. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to him, are constantly sending new forces to Avdievka, since leaving it would be tantamount to recognizing the successes of the Russian military.

See also A treasure of gold that a priest stole in Ukraine after the invasion of Crimea was recovered in Madrid Avdeevka is a well-prepared fortified area, which was poured with concrete, where they dug into the ground, and built underground passages since 2014. Donetsk was shelled from there, so this is a key, important stronghold Andrey Koshkinmilitary expert, retired colonel

Meanwhile, according to Forbes, in order to hold Avdiivka, one of the best brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was sent there. The unit has been in reserve in Kramatorsk since December last year. As the publication notes, the Ukrainian military decided to strengthen its position, despite the great risks.

At the same time, the head of the communications service of the 110th separate mechanized brigade (OMBr) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ivan Sekach, said that currently the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have sufficient capabilities to hold Avdiivka. Ukrainian troops in the city are counting on reinforcements and assistance from friendly units, he added. According to him, reinforcements have arrived.