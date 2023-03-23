The Metro workers’ union confirmed the planned stoppage for the lines operated by the Metro this Thursday, March 23, 2023. During the assembly, representatives of the category spoke about a “setback in the negotiations, with the denial of the payment of salary bonuses.”

In a meeting of the TRT (Regional Labor Court), this Wednesday, the state-owned company informed that it does not have government authorization to pay the allowance requested by subway workers.

The stoppage involves the state lines: 1-Azul. 2-Green, 3-Red by metro and the monorail line 15-

Silver. Private lines, 4-Yellow and 5-Lilac, operate. CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) trains, ViaMobilidade, São Paulo city buses (SPTrans) and metropolitan intercity buses (EMTU) operate.