São Paulo City Hall suspended vehicle rotation this Thursday with subway stoppage

This Thursday (March 23, 2023) subway workers in São Paulo started a strike that affects the Blue, Green, Red and Silver lines. O Sao Paulo Metro he said, at 5:53 am, that the service on the stretches was completely paralyzed. The Yellow and Lilac lines operate normally.

According to the São Paulo metro, transfers to the Green and Red lines will remain closed at all stations connected to CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos).

Here are the affected lines:



Strike by subway workers in São Paulo affects lines 1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver, indicated with arrows

Car rotation in the capital of São Paulo has been suspended. CPTM reported that the 5 train lines are operating normally this Thursday (23.Mar). “The company will extend the peak hours, if necessary.”, said the company in note.

The stoppage of subways was decided in an assembly held on the night of Wednesday (22.Mar).

“The Subway Workers Union has been trying to negotiate with the government since the beginning of the year, including mediation by the TRT [Tribunal Regional do Trabalho]. In addition to the problems of lack of employees and investments, the government has stopped paying Profit Sharing for the category in the last 3 years”, said the union.

According to the institution, the category is willing to negotiate an agreement. The workers proposed, as an alternative to the strike, to work normally, but with the turnstiles open – that is, without charging for passage.

In a statement published on your social networksthe São Paulo Metro said it regretted the decision and stated that the action punished the population “paralyzing the essential transport serviceIt is”.

JUSTICE AGREED TO RELEASE RATCHES

The TRT rejected an injunction, at the request of the Metrô, to set a minimum number of trains to operate in the event of a strike. The decision accepted the release of turnstiles, a method proposed by the workers’ union to rule out the possibility of harm to the population.

“According to the rapporteur judge for the decision, Eliane Aparecida da Silva Pedroso, in this way there is no reduction in the offer of transport services to the community, contrary to what was proposed by the employers’ union. In the magistrate’s opinion, a strike is a nuisance and aims to mobilize society around the demands and needs of a community”, TRT said in a statement.

With information from Brazil Agency.