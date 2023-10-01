Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/10/2023 – 18:14

Employees of the Metro, Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) and Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo) scheduled a joint 24-hour strike for Tuesday, 3. The three categories will hold a collective meeting at Monday night, 2, for a symbolic vote that should confirm the strike, according to unionists.

The strike is against the government’s privatization projects, which include metro rail and state sanitation lines. The unions say they want to discuss these plans more with society and avoid worsening the service. The Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) administration has called the strike “political” and stated that concession projects to the private sector are being debated.

Which lines should stop?

Metro lines 1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver must halt activities, according to the union

Metro lines 4-Yellow and 5-Lilac, operated by the private sector, will not be affected

The union plans to stop all public management CPTM lines, that is, lines 7-Ruby, 10-Turquoise, 11-Coral, 12-Safira and 13-Jade

Lines 8-Diamante and 9-Esmeralda will continue operating on Tuesday, as they are managed by the private sector

What will it be like during peak times?

On Friday, the 29th, the Regional Labor Court of São Paulo (TRT) granted injunctions to Metrô and CPTM determining the operation of 100% of services during peak hours (6am to 9am and 4pm to 7pm) and 80% at other times, with a fine of R$500,000 for each union in case of non-compliance. In the case of Sabesp, the percentage of workers who must act is 85% and the fine is R$100,000.

“The service is of vital importance to São Paulo society that moves around Greater São Paulo, serving the Metro as a ‘backbone’ for the distribution of public transport and, therefore, the precarious activity would also affect many other important branches of society, hospitals, public security, schools, etc., given that car traffic in the capital has already been saturated for a long time”, wrote Labor judge Celso Ricardo Peel Furtado de Oliveira.

Will turnstiles be released?

The release of turnstiles was even suggested by the Metro Workers Union, but the Labor Court did not authorize the measure.

Will Sabesp services be affected?

According to the union, there will be no interruption of water supply. On the day of the strike, employees will hold an event at the company’s headquarters in the Ponte Pequena neighborhood, central region.

Liberdade will have open streets on Sunday, with