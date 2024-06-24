US Ambassador to Russia Tracy made a demarche due to the terrorist attack in Sevastopol

US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) due to a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Sevastopol. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the actions of the Ukrainian army will not go unanswered.

“She made a demarche in connection with a new bloody crime of the Kyiv regime patronized and armed by Washington, which inflicted a targeted blow, accompanied by numerous victims,” the Russian department said.

Also in the Russian diplomatic service Washington accused in an open hybrid war against the Russian Federation. They emphasized that it was the United States that transferred ATACMS missiles with cluster munitions used to organize the terrorist attack to Ukraine.

Russia promised a response for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on Sevastopol

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov commented on the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ missile strike on Sevastopol. He promised that the United States was guaranteed to have to answer for this.

Of course, the direct involvement of the United States in hostilities that result in the death of Russian civilians cannot but have consequences. Which ones exactly – time will tell Dmitry PeskovKremlin official representative

According to Peskov, in his recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear that Moscow may begin supplying weapons to other countries in response to Western assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Putin stressed that this should force Western countries to think about where Russian weapons will end up later.

The Pentagon refused to comment on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on Sevastopol

A US defense official who wished to remain anonymous said confirmedthat the country is aware of the Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol with ATACMS missiles. However, the Pentagon refused to comment on what happened.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

American journalist Julia Kanin accused the country’s military department of silence. She noted that for several hours after the missile attack on the Russian city, not a single Western media outlet began to cover the event.

“Even Reuters wrote: “Russia is speaking.” Just total silence on the main radio stations. I remember the same silence when Donbass was bombed,” the correspondent said.

The demarche to the US ambassador became a diplomatic warning

The summoning of the American Ambassador in Moscow Lynn Tracy to the country’s Foreign Ministry became a transparent warning for the United States. Russian Senator Andrei Klimov said that now Washington will not be able to pretend that it does not understand the accusations brought against it.

Photo: Viktor Korotaev / Kommersant

According to him, demarches of this kind are intended to express in detail the position of the state regarding certain actions of another country. The parliamentarian emphasized that in this case, Moscow unambiguously conveyed its opinion about the use of American weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the civilian population of Russia.

“Now the American side will not be able to pretend that it did not understand what it was accused of and what it was warned about. This is an unambiguous statement of position; there is nothing more transparent in diplomacy,” the politician concluded.