The Writers Guild of America (WC extension) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are meet for the first time since the start of the strike on May 2, but they could not come to an agreement to resume negotiations.
As reported by Variety, the chief negotiator of the WC extension Ellen Stutzman and WGA West General Counsel Tony Segall traveled to the AMPTP headquarters in Sherman Oaks on Friday and had a meeting that lasted about an hour.
Sadly, the two sides remained stuck on two of the most important issues for the WGA: the definition of minimum staffing levels in the television series and the guarantee of a minimum number of working weeks. The AMPTP argues that these proposals are “unworkable”.
One deal will not be enough
The situation is further complicated, as the WGA has stated that the writers will continue to protest even if the two sides reach an agreement. This means that Hollywood will not return to work until both the writers and actors of SAG-AFTRA have reached an agreement.
In a letter to its membersthe WGA said Hollywood studios are not yet “willing to commit” on issues affecting TV writers’ rooms and would not discuss residual rights proportional to the number of viewers of a TV show.
However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope: A source said both sides will remain in communication over the next few days after they have had a chance to speak with each other’s agencies.
