The Writers Guild of America (WC extension) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are meet for the first time since the start of the strike on May 2, but they could not come to an agreement to resume negotiations.

As reported by Variety, the chief negotiator of the WC extension Ellen Stutzman and WGA West General Counsel Tony Segall traveled to the AMPTP headquarters in Sherman Oaks on Friday and had a meeting that lasted about an hour.

Sadly, the two sides remained stuck on two of the most important issues for the WGA: the definition of minimum staffing levels in the television series and the guarantee of a minimum number of working weeks. The AMPTP argues that these proposals are “unworkable”.