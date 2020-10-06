Highlights: Power department employees strike in UP ends on Tuesday, proposal of privatization postponed till January 15

Employees strike on Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam’s decision to hand over power in private hands

The government finally postponed the decision to privatize Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam by January 15, 2021.

Lucknow

The strike of the employees of the electricity department in UP came to an end on Tuesday. After the proposal of privatization of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam was postponed by 15 January 2021, it was announced to end the work boycott. Please tell that the employees of the government and the electricity department were face-to-face with the handing over of the power system of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam to private hands.

No privatization till 15 January, power workers returned to work

For two days, the people facing severe power crisis can get relief from Wednesday. The government has finally postponed the decision to privatize Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam till 15 January 2021. After this, the Electric Employees Joint Conflict Committee and Power Officers Association withdrew their indefinite work boycott on Tuesday evening.

After two days of power crisis, CM Yogi Adityanath himself interfered in this matter. The CM instructed to postpone privatization by meeting with the Electrical Employees Joint Conflict Committee, ministers and officers. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma were also present in the meeting. The agreement reached five points in the meeting.

Point made on these points

1. The proposal for dissolution and privatization of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam is withdrawn. The employees will not be privatized without taking them into confidence.

2. In the present system, efforts will be made to improve power distribution like revenue collection, better consumer service.

3. The Joint Conflict Committee will cooperate with the management to achieve the goal of ending corruption, billing and collection efficiency.

4. The reforms will be reviewed every month till January 15, 2021.

5. Action will not be taken against any power worker due to agitation. The lawsuits will also be back.

The power corporation believed that this would provide better facilities to the public and there would be no loss of any kind to the employees. However, employees were not willing to accept the earlier privatization experiment as a failure. What was the goal of these privatization and what is the situation now, let us know-

Agra: Constant Losses

For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, a franchise model in the electricity distribution sector was implemented in 2010 in Agra. It was then claimed to have been done for better facilities and improving the status of discoms. However, Discom’s figures say something else, while the CAG has also questioned the Agra model in its report.

It was said that the power corporation of Agra is suffering loss due to the handing over of torrent power. The corporation was also estimated to lose Rs 4,000 crore in 18 years. At the same time, the goal was to reduce the line loss while privatizing, but even after 10 years the loss did not come to 15 per cent.

Noida: No supply as per schedule

An investigation report by Power Corporation has revealed that Torrent Power did not pay a regulatory surcharge of hundreds of crores of rupees. On the other hand, Power Corporation is buying power at the rate of Rs 5.26 / unit and selling torrents at Rs 4.45 / unit. Every year the power corporation is losing Rs 162 crore.

Similarly, in 1993, private sector Noida Power was given an area equal to one division in Greater Noida for power distribution. There are complaints that since privatization here, villages do not have electricity supply as per schedule. The villages have a roster of 18 hours supply. Power Corporation had also given notice of cancellation of license to this company.



‘Apply corporation in a plan manner’

The State Electricity Consumers Council recently entrusted the Energy Minister with an action plan to improve the financial condition of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam. It explained how the financial situation can be improved without privatization. In the business plan assigned by Power Corporation for Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam for the next five years, in the next 5 years, Rs 8,801 crore is to be spent on discoms. Of this, Rs 7,126 crore is from the central sector. The council says that if the corporation implements this plan properly then privatization will not be required.