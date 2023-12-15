“The precept of our general strike was against the Constitution because striking is not a right of trade unionists but it is a right of individuals. Going on strike is not an obligation but if you question this freedom you are questioning democracy and the freedom of citizens to use their own minds and use a right.” Thus the CGIL leader, Maurizio Landini, closed the demonstration of CGIL pensioners in Rome. “The founding fathers recognized a right that today wants to be questioned, making the individual worker more alone and weaker in front of the employer. A decision that goes together with the attack on the national labor contract underway today”, states Landini who also returns to the topic on the sidelines: “Minister Salvini's operation was a propaganda, authoritarian and anti-democratic operation”.

“We have no intention of lowering our heads – says Landini, closing the demonstration of CGIL pensioners – The problem is not waiting for the night to pass. We cannot wait to see when the government will change. Today is the time.”

“And I say this because the final paradox of this battle of ours, which we want to develop, is that those who today want to change our Constitution rather than apply it come precisely from those cultures that did not participate in building our Constitution. A Constitution that we need not only to defend, but to practice in every territory and in every workplace. We must not be afraid, it is time for courage”, urges the CGIL leader.

Politics

“When they attack us or rather try to attack us with someone who thinks they are telling us something offensive and that is that we are engaging in politics we answer yes, we are doing what politics should do – says Landini – Doing politics is not responding to a private interest; doing politics means representing the general interest of a country by putting people's living conditions at the center.”

Workers and pensioners

the leader of the CGIL states: “The government is cashing in and taking the money of workers and pensioners. This is happening in a country that has 110 billion in tax evasion and which is seeing an unprecedented increase in extra profits. The government, instead of going to take the money where it is and hitting the taxation of financial and real estate income, is making money and has made money on workers and pensioners. And even on the poorest by cutting citizens' income.”

The pensioners' demonstration

CGIL pensioners took to the streets against the maneuver. “You broke our pockets” was the more than explicit slogan that accompanied the demonstration in Rome: a broad platform of demands which, one year later, essentially reiterates the no to “ATM pensioners”, used “only to raise cash”. At the center of the requests, in addition to increases in pension allowances, is therefore also the expansion of the number of beneficiaries of the 14th salary, the no to the blocking of the revaluation but also the healthcare chapter, against the diversion of resources to private individuals to reduce waiting lists and not self-sufficiency still without resources. Finally, a look at the dramatic international scenario, above all the Israeli-Palestinian war.