Strike Joonas Ryssy from Helsinki brought his child to the care of the stranger earlier than usual – “If you don’t succeed then you won’t work”

The Koskelanpuisto kindergarten kept its doors open on Tuesday despite the strike. Ryssy’s family got their children taken care of.

On Tuesday morning Alexandra Ryssy arrived at his kindergarten in Koskelanpuisto before half past eight in the usual way. This time, however, there are different children as playmates than usual.

The Koskelanpuisto kindergarten is one of the kindergartens that was open during the strike, and children from the Kumpula and Koskela areas arrived there in the morning. Helsinki kept a total of four kindergartens open on Tuesday in different parts of the city despite the strike.

“We are trying to get a child to kindergarten. If it doesn’t work, then there will be no work today, ”says the father doing the research Joonas Ryssy commented at the kindergarten door.

To be on the safe side, Alexandra arrived at kindergarten ten minutes earlier than usual. However, the space in the kindergarten was still clear.

Koskelanpuisto the kindergarten opened at 6.15, and a few children arrived at the outset. At half-past eight, the daycare door got tighter, but everything fit in well, and by eight there was no congestion.

It was still unclear in the morning how many kindergarten workers would arrive.

A few of the workers from the day care centers arrived during the morning. HS followed the situation until eight.

Many parents wondered if the child would still fit in the nursery. Many came in the morning to try it out.

Jari Pikonen brought her children Iidan kindergarten, as the grandparents were now not available for childcare.

“My mother will have a hand surgery tomorrow.”

Strike day apparently also went smoothly in Vantaa, where it was finally possible to keep about twenty kindergartens open on Tuesday.

Everyone who wanted to had their children taken care of, said Vantaa’s director of early childhood education Mikko Mäkelä.

“Chaos was terrified beforehand, but it has been peaceful. There is no congestion, but not much more. ”

Vantaa has been able to inform customers directly about open kindergartens. Parents were asked to keep the children at home if at all possible.

As of Wednesday, the situation in Vantaa is being reviewed on a day-to-day basis, and the number of open units is still being reported.

In Espoo all kindergartens are closed on Tuesday. During the morning, a meeting is held on which kindergartens will be open on Wednesday.

“The complication is that many leaders are also on strike. Even if there are staff, it is difficult to open kindergartens if there are no people in charge, ”comments the director of Finnish-language early childhood education in Espoo. Virpi Mattila.

The city of Espoo will inform about kindergartens open online on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, it was not yet possible to tell from Helsinki how the kindergartens will be open during the strike week.

The story is being updated.