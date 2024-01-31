Strike | Jimi Wiren's employees stay at home – Does a 14-hour day himself

The family of Jimi Wiren, who runs a grocery store in Uusikaupunki, is rushing to help tomorrow, Thursday, when most of the employees are away due to a strike.

Family decided to hurry when it started to seem that almost all the merchant by Jimi Wiren the workers are on strike tomorrow, Thursday.

“Fortunately, I have relatives who know how to trade. I can keep the store open. Yes, it warms my heart that I get a helping hand, and I don't have to be here alone,” says Wiren.

His father, mother and two sisters are coming to help.

Wiren runs a shop called K-Market Pikkuherkku in Uusikaupunki. Four employees would have had shifts on Thursday. At least three of them are apparently on strike.

Wire is confident that the store will be open as usual on Thursday. He himself works a long day from seven in the morning to nine in the evening.

At this stage, Wiren cannot say whether the strike will cause him financial losses. However, the strike week has been stressful. Uncertainty has been in the air and suppliers have had difficulties.

“I have had to change my order rhythms and prepare for a strike in advance since the beginning of the week. Loads are missing and the delivery of some is postponed. There may be product defects,” says Wiren.

According to him, there seem to be problems with suppliers of meat products, for example. However, the store's shelves are not gaping with emptiness this week, but rather random deficiencies.

“If you don't know about it, you'll hardly even notice it on the shelves,” says Wiren.

To go on strike Wiren takes it easy.

“People have the right to strike. Our planned work shifts will be renewed, but the strikes also affect many other things, such as daycare centers. Many things affect many. However, people have the right to strike.”

Wiren says that from an entrepreneur's point of view, it is important that the business still runs and that it is possible to return to normal everyday life easily after the strike.

“This is a flexible and agile small company. It is important that the spirit remains good,” says Wiren.