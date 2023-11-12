Strike coming soon: Salvini threatens injunction by invoking the Constitution. But the unions do not publish the budgets required by the Charter. The “right to the Bridge”





“There can be no 24-hour strikes”, thus the debut of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini at the CNA assembly and declaring that he is ready to be precepted for the strike called for the 17th if the unions do not comply with the request of the guarantee commission on a quota for the protest.

Returning to the topic, the League leader continued:

“Striking for 4 hours is absolutely legitimate, but not for 24 hours”.

And it should be added that “strangely” strikes in Italy always take place over the weekend, i.e. including Friday and sometimes even the following Monday.

In short, rather than the right to strike, it would be a “right to the bridge”.

A habit that has lasted for decades and which should be curbed so as not to give the idea that it is just a trick to get a good look picnic.

Naturally Salvini’s words did not go unnoticed and excited the usual patellar reflex of the CGIL leader, Maurizio Landiniwho quickly and quickly retorted:

“I think this is an attack on the right to strike and I find it an arrogant way in Italy. It is not the ministers who decide how many hours of strikes are planned and whether they take place or not, it is the people’s right to decide whether they want to join or not. This is arrogant logic because it thinks it can establish when strikes are valid, the right to strike is guaranteed by the Constitution. We are respecting all the laws, there is an open discussion with the guarantee commission, I don’t understand why the minister is intervening”.

Perhaps the red pasionario was referring to the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone, because the competent Transport authority intervened and did so in a completely clear manner which does not leave the way open to interpretations of any kind. Transport is a crucial point for any nation and the right to free movement, which is also protected at a constitutional level, cannot be blocked. But Landini is not only angry with Salvini but also with “other unions” which – according to him – have greater freedom than him, i.e. the CGIL. In fact he continues:

“Even in the transport sector, other strikes were called by other unions for 24 hours and the minister didn’t say anything, since it’s a strike against government policies now it’s coming out trying to question this right.”

Among other things, the forgetful Landini always forgets that trade unions have a fundamental obligation set out in the Constitution which he calls for at every turn, but which they have never complied with, namely the publication of the financial statements.

It would be nice if the Constitution was brought up beforehand Landini therefore decided to honor it by letting us know the money coming in and going out and also to understand why there is someone in Italy who considers himself above the law even though he claims to “respect them all”.

