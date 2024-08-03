Pramac rider error

The Silverstone Sprint lasted very few meters for Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi. The two VR46 riders academy riders ended up in contact at the first corner because Morbidelli lost control of his Ducati and ended up mowing down that of the VR46 rider.

Both are at the medical center for precautions and the episode is under investigation by the Commissioners, with Morbidelli who could risk a penalty in light of the evidence of the error committed at least judging from the images.

Marco Bezzecchi has been temporarily removed from the VR46 team’s media program for post-Sprint activities. These are the words of team manager Alessio ‘Uccio’ Salucci to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP: “Bezzecchi had x-rays done at the medical center and they were negative, fortunately, but he has a strong pain on the back of his foot. Now our doctors are looking at him and putting some ice on him. We hope the pain doesn’t continue, but in that case we’ll have to do an MRI. It’s still too early to say whether he’ll be able to run tomorrow.but knowing Bez he is a nice animal and we hope he will be able to run tomorrow. I am a little worried because he is used to pain, but now he is quite sore”.