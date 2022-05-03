Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Strike In Vantaa, some students will be invited back to teaching on Wednesday

May 3, 2022
Some of the schoolchildren have been invited back to school in Vantaa, where, despite the strike in the municipal sector, teaching is planned in 30 schools.

3.5. 21:14

Over 30 Vantaa schools will open their doors on Wednesday morning, reports Financial messages. However, instruction is not provided for all classes.

City of Vantaa Education Manager Pepita Kaskentaus confirms to Helsingin Sanomat that the principals may, at their own discretion, arrange training.

Principals were asked to report immediately on the morning of the first day of the strike how many teachers came to work.

“Each principal locally decides who is invited to the school. We have sharpened safety, which means that students must not be invited to school if teaching cannot be organized safely, ”says Kaskentaus.

According to the review, efforts have generally been made to prioritize preparatory education, 1st and 9th grade education, and special education.

EDUCATION Director of the OAJ Pasi Pesonen finds it misleading to talk about opening schools if there is actually one teaching group present.

“To our knowledge, some preparatory classes or first classes have been invited to the school, but we don’t know if the teaching is the responsibility of the teachers or other staff. In our opinion, most of the teaching staff is on strike, ”says Pesonen.

According to Pepita Kaskentkaus, teachers who are not members of the association are responsible for teaching.

“We do not use substitutes, but teaching is provided by teachers who are not organized,” Kaskentaus says.

The aim is to keep the openable classes open until the end of the strike.

