Argentina is facing a 24-hour strike in the railway sector this Wednesday (21), called by La Fraternidad, the strongest of the unions that bring together train drivers, amid complicated salary negotiations.

Railway workers consider that they suffered a salary loss of 50% in the last three months, the result of galloping inflation that reached 254.2% in a period of one year in January, and they claim that the State was far from ensuring a significant correction, which was of just 16%.

The lack of trains affects more than 1 million people, according to presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni, which is reflected in long queues at bus stops and delays for passengers, although some long-distance services have been maintained so as not to harm those who had already purchased a ticket.

In a statement, the Transport Secretariat accused La Fraternidad of “bad faith”, as it continued to stop the service despite negotiations with the sector being in full force, through which at the beginning of the month a 16% increase in fares was granted. gross wages.

“La Fraternidad, fraterna, clearly has absolutely nothing, having left 1 million people on their feet, causing many of them to lose the money they earn every day to be able to feed their families,” said Adorni. “Relevant measures are being evaluated so that this does not remain without consequences.”

A hearing between railway unions, companies and the government was held this Wednesday at the Ministry of Labor to continue negotiations, but there was no progress because the proposal presented (12% increase) was considered insufficient by unionists.

“We hope that next Tuesday there will be an offer close to January's inflation, which in the IPC was 20.6%,” said Sergio Sasia, general secretary of the União Ferroviária union, according to Clarín newspaper.

In a statement, La Fraternidad said that the strike is the “sole, total and absolute” responsibility of the national government, because it did not call the parties to mandatory conciliation, which opens a debate lasting 15 working days and five more days.

Strikes and mobilizations by different unions and sectors have been a constant since Javier Milei assumed the country's presidency on December 10th of last year.

The Health union will go on strike this Thursday (22) to demand a salary increase for workers in the sector.

On January 24, the General Confederation of Labor, the country's main trade union body, called a general strike and is currently discussing whether to carry out another strike. (With EFE Agency)