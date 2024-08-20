Chihuahua, Chih.- The results of the consultation carried out with Circuit magistrates and District judges regarding the strike starting at the first minute of Wednesday, leaving only the reception of urgent cases in operation, were sent to the employees of the Judicial Branch tonight.

The document issued by the National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation states that of the 1,403 judges who voted, 1,202 supported the suspension of work and the rest, 201, voted “no.” The consultation included voters throughout the country.

The statement was published on the JUFED’s social media. During the morning demonstration, the staff of the Judicial Branch in Chihuahua stated that they would only be waiting for the result of this vote to formalize the strike against aspects of the reform proposed by the Morena deputies and supported by their allies in the Congress of the Union.