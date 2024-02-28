Thousands of passengers were stranded on the ground this Wednesday in Argentinanot being able to board their national and international flights due to the 24-hour strike carried out by the aeronautical unions to demand salary improvements.

The Ramp and Runway Aeronautical Personnel Association (APA), the Airline Pilots Association (APLA) and the Union of Senior and Professional Personnel of Aerocommercial Companies (UPSA) They adopted this measure after rejecting a salary offer of Aerolíneas Argentinas and Intercargo within the framework of joint negotiation.

Thousands of passengers stranded in Argentina due to strike in the aviation sector. Photo: Luciano González / EFE

“The strike is purely salary-related,” since aeronautical workers are “70 points below the inflationary gap,” APLA spokesperson Juan Pablo Mazzieri explained to radio Miter, since The last salary adjustment had been last October, and in February they received 16% and an offer of 12% for March salaries.

Last January, Argentina registered an annual inflation of 254.2%, made up of monthly rates of 12.8% in November, 25.5% in December and 20.6% in last January, and salaries are losing purchasing power compared to high inflation despite the fact that the joint negotiations have taken a monthly rhythm.

The Aerolíneas Argentinas flag line canceled 331 flights this Wednesday as a consequence of the measure of force, which was estimated to affect about 24,000 passengers -18,000 are domestic, 3,000 regional destinations and another 3,000 international destinations.

In addition, 10,000 passengers made voluntary changes to their flights in recent days.

Unions speak of “intransigence” of companies in the statement announcing the strike, of which they warned “sufficiently in advance” so that both companies could take the appropriate measures so as not to affect users.

The 'low cost' Flybondi operates this Wednesday only from the international airport in Ezeiza, province of Buenos Aires, because it has its own services, but in the rest of the airports it has had to adjust its flights; Meanwhile, American Airlines flights have taken off and landed.

The strikes and mobilizations of different unions and sectors have been a constant since the libertarian Javier Milei assumed the Presidency of Argentinalast December 10.

The Confederation of Education Workers of the Argentine Republic (CTERA) carried out a 24-hour strike last Monday in the teaching sector, for salary improvements, which hindered the start of the school year in several provinces of the country.

Last week, the Health sector stopped, in private health establishments, and that of train drivers, which affected one million passengers, according to the government estimated.

Furthermore, shortly after the start of Milei's administration, on January 24, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the main trade union center in the country and which defines itself as Peronist, called for a general strike.

