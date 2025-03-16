Strike in Renfe this Monday, March 17: affected trains, minimum services and upcoming strikes

The labor conflict in the railway sector intensifies with the call for a seven -day strike that begins this Monday, March 17 with a 24 -hour strike and will affect the circulation of trains from tomorrow. For now, there is still no agreement between government and unions, although both have a meeting this Sunday at 4:00 p.m. to resume negotiations and try to reach an agreement. The strike will be carried out with a combination of total and partial strikes. These will be the minimum services and the affected trains and paths:

Surroundings : 75% of the usual service at rush hour and 50% in Euskadi (from 6.00 to 9.00, from 13.30/14.00 to 15.30/16.00 and from 18.30 to 8.30 pm). 50% of the current service and 25% in Euskadi.

: 75% of the usual service at rush hour and 50% in Euskadi (from 6.00 to 9.00, from 13.30/14.00 to 15.30/16.00 and from 18.30 to 8.30 pm). 50% of the current service and 25% in Euskadi. Medium distance : 65% of the usual service.

: 65% of the usual service. High speed or long distance : 72% of the usual services.

: 72% of the usual services. Goods: 24% of the programmed service.

In spite of these minimum services, alterations in the usual schedules and cancellations are planned in some journeys, so travelers are recommended to consult the updates before embarking on their trip. You can consult all notices through the Renfe website.

According to Renfe’s Company Committee, these minimums are “excessive” and “limit the impact of the strike.” The union representatives have expressed their rejection of these percentages, arguing that they turn the strikes into a “symbolic procedure” and “restrict the right to protest.”

The reasons for the strike

Unemployment arises in response to what they consider breaches by the Ministry of Transport in relation to the transfer of the Rodalies service to the Generalitat de Catalunya and the management of Renfe merchandise.

The General Company Committee of Renfe denounces “the lack of advances in negotiations” and “the absence of working groups that address these issues.” In addition, they express their concern about the assignment of a railway section and the entrance of the MSC logistics company in the Renfe Merchandise subsidiary, which they consider a “possible undercover privatization.”

For its part, the Adif Company Committee has summoned all workers to a general strike, censoring the constitution of a mixed commercial company with the majority participation of the Generalitat before December 31, 2025. As reported by the Generalitat, the statutes of this company would be agreed during the first half of March.

This will distribute the strikes

In addition to the strike on Monday 17, the stoppages will be distributed for the rest of the days:

Wednesday, March 19: partial interruptions in three time slots, from 06:00 to 09:00, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

partial interruptions in three time slots, from 06:00 to 09:00, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday, March 24: Straps in shifts from 6:30 to 9:30, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Straps in shifts from 6:30 to 9:30, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 26: full time of strike.

full time of strike. Friday, March 28: Partial cuts in three periods, from 6:00 to 9:00, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Partial cuts in three periods, from 6:00 to 9:00, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 1: 24 -hour unemployment.

24 -hour unemployment. Thursday April 3: Interruptions in three stripes, from 6:30 to 9:30, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

These strikes will affect the set of the railway operation, with special incidence in the services of nearby, medium and long distance.