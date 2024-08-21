Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated his position on the work stoppage in the Judiciary, stating that this movement is irrelevant because, according to him, it does not affect the care of citizens.

In his morning press conference, the president addressed the employees of the judiciary directly, assuring them that they will not be harmed by the measures being taken.

López Obrador reaffirmed his position of non-repression, distancing himself from what he considers conservative practices. “We do not repress, we are not repressors, because we are not conservative,” he said. Regarding the impact of the movement, the President downplayed its duration. “Nothing is happening with their movement,” he said. When questioned about how long the strike could last, he replied: “It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter, because they don’t serve the population.”

The president suggested that the inaction of senior judicial officials could have a positive effect.

“On the contrary, if judges, magistrates and ministers are not active, at least they will not get criminals out of jail,” he commented. When asked that judges, magistrates and ministers were not on strike, López Obrador replied: “Yes, but since the workers are the ones who do things, we are already winning.” The president concluded his message to the workers by reiterating two key points: “Freedom, not repression” and that, instead of being harmed, they will benefit from the proposed changes, insisting that “the issue is with those at the top.”