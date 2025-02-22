It has been a month ago that the Verdi union negotiated with employers for the first time about higher salaries for the public service. After the second meeting ended unsuccessfully on Tuesday evening, Verdi is now reacting. The union is already calling for warning strikes on buses and trains in six federal states this Friday: Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bremen, Hesse, Lower Saxony and Rhineland-Palatinate.