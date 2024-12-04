The union CGT has formalized its strike call at the railway operator Iryo during six days coinciding with the Christmas and New Year festivities. Finally, as this media announced, it will not carry out the strikes at the Constitution Bridge, as planned, by delaying the presentation of the necessary documentation to carry it out.

However, it will carry out a first round of strikes during the days 23, 24 and 25coinciding with Christmas, Christmas Eve and its eve; and a second period of strikes on the days December 30, 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025during New Year’s Eve, its previous one, and New Year’s Eve.

The union denounces the lack of agreement with the management of the Italian company – now majority controlled by the Italian State through its company Trenitalia— to pay the pay for night shifts and increase the crew’s allowances up to 14.50 euros per day, actions that, in the opinion of CGT, the company has not carried out for two years, since it started its operations in Spain.

“The company has not increased the salary for two years and has not paid night shifts to the staff or subsistence allowances to the assistants, the only group in the company that does not receive them,” the union explains. The last conciliation meeting held between the company and the union last Tuesday ended without an agreement. Despite this, there are Two other meetings have been called on December 13 and 20 with a view to negotiating a definitive pact. to avoid last minute stoppages.

From Iryo, mostly controlled by the Italian State through Trenitalia, and also participated by the partners of Air Nostrum and Globalvia, They classify the call as “unfortunate and disproportionate” and they claim to have implemented “contingency plans to minimize any impact.”

Furthermore, they accuse the union of breaking in “in the middle of the negotiation of the Collective Agreement for the rest of the workforce”, given that the rest of the unions have refused to support the strikes; and they explain that “the demands they defend are still on the negotiating table.”

Sources from the sector consulted by this medium consider that, although the union has little representation in the company, it does have unionized profiles in key maintenance and operations positions, which could lead to a almost total suspension of its services during those key dates.

Regarding the cancellation of the strikes during the Constitution long weekend, scheduled for December 5, 6, 8 and 9, the CGT railway union section recognizes that “decided not to call due to not being able to meet the deadlinessince the SIMA meeting was held on November 26; and therefore we could not meet the ten days necessary to comply with the legal deadline to call a strike.