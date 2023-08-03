In the nearly 100-day strike by US screenwriters, there is a glimmer of hope. The film studios had requested a meeting to discuss negotiations, the US Writers’ Union (WGA) said on Wednesday. The meeting should take place on Friday. Screenwriters are demanding better pay and greater profit-sharing as streaming services soar.

So far, the screenwriters have received a fixed annual salary from the platforms – even if series like “Bridgerton” or “Stranger Things” develop into worldwide successes and are seen by hundreds of millions of viewers. In addition, the series often remain on the platforms for years. The authors therefore call for a revision of the applicable rules for their remuneration.

Actors in the US film and television industry have also been on strike since mid-July. They demand higher fees and assurances about the future use of artificial intelligence. The first double strike in Hollywood in six decades had massively disrupted film production. According to media reports, the Emmy Awards ceremony scheduled for September 18 could also be postponed.

The industrial action is costing the entertainment industry and the California economy millions of dollars a day. The Screen Actors Guild represents around 160,000 actors, including stars like Sean Penn.