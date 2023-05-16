The news coming from the headquarters of the Deportivo Califacing the last date of the first tournament of 2023 in Colombia.

The good run of results, which had the team with the option of qualifying until the last weekend after the draw against Jaguares (1-1), has faded into the background now that financial problems are once again the protagonists.

​

As confirmed from Cali, The first team made the decision not to train this Tuesday until they are paid for at least one month of the two and a half months that they have not received a salary.

Unemployment at Deportivo Cali

According to local journalist Diego Saviola, this Tuesday the Deportivo Cali squad decided to stop and did not train as a form of protest for the pending money.

In fact, with only one date to play, it is said that the players would not go out to face Boyacá Chicó if they do not reach an agreement.

Other unofficial versions say that the players demand, at a minimum, that they be paid a monthly salary before the commitment. Cali would pay them only a fortnight.

Confirmed!

The professional team of @AsoDeporCali He did NOT train this morning in protest for the 2 and a half months of non-payment by the Institution.

For now they would not play against Boyacá Chicó either. pic.twitter.com/Xj8mknLkRO — DIEGO SAVIOLA (@diegosaviola10) May 16, 2023

The president of Cali, Luis Fernando Mena, went to the practice headquarters to speak with the squad but the talks would have ended with more tension than agreements. For now it is unknown if the payment will finally be made to ward off the crisis or if this delicate situation will continue.

Acolfutpro supports the players

Meeting between leaders of Acolfutpro, Dimayor and Colfútbol.

The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players gave its support to the strike of Deportivo Cali.

“We support our colleagues from the Cali squad, in their decision not to train this Tuesday, May 16 due to the non-compliance of the managers in the payment of the monthly income, of two and a half and three months, as direct consideration for the service as professional soccer players. of the club, a situation that has seriously affected their interests and those of the families that depend on them. This has been a repeated situation since for several months they have been receiving payment commitments from the club’s managers that to date have not been fulfilled“, it reads in his pronouncement.

💪🏼 We support our colleagues on the campus of the @AsoDeporCali in his decision not to train this Tuesday, May 16 due to the non-compliance of the managers in the payment of the monthly income, of two and a half and three months, as direct consideration for the service as soccer players… pic.twitter.com/8dsxDbh1Lt —ACOLFUTPRO (@acolfutpro) May 16, 2023

