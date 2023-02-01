Home page politics

Half a million people are walking out of work in the UK. This has a massive impact on all life on the island. The news ticker.

LONDON – The “winter of displeasure” reaches its peak in Great Britain today (02/01/2023). In the UK, numerous professional groups have called for strikes. According to estimates, half a million employees take part in the Mass protests that have long weighed on the government. The demonstrators are demanding significantly higher wage increases, but also better working conditions – and are demonstrating for the right to strike per se.

A total of seven trade unions called for the walkout. Numerous professional groups are involved. Among other things:

teachers

Engine drivers, railway employees and bus drivers

University faculty and staff

government employees

security forces

nursing and hospital staff

UK strike: Rishi Sunak under pressure

the Strike likely to increase pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. So far, his conservative government has refused to grant the demanded 10 percent wage increase. Unions had raised this demand in the face of inflationary price increases. Food prices had also risen by ten percent on average. The government recently offered teachers a wage increase of five percent. The government categorically rejected renegotiations. In England and Wales alone, 120,000 employees in the education sector are laying down their jobs today.

The displeasure of the employees is fueled by a controversial government project. Sunak and his business secretary, Grant Shapps, have had enough of the constant labor disputes since last summer and now want to pass legislation restricting the right to strike. Strict restrictions should then apply to police officers, firefighters, NHS workers or railway staff. Sunak argues that this should ensure basic services.

A gaping emptiness at Paddington station in London. A strike paralyzes half of Britain. © Peter Clifton/dpa

Strike in UK: Sunak government rejects post-transformations

The government refuses renegotiations. Prime Minister Sunak emphasized that his door is always open for negotiations. However, this does not seem to apply to salary talks. The 42-year-old has repeatedly warned that an increase in line with inflation would only fuel the “vicious cycle” of ever-rising consumer prices.

While in the past the Conservatives have repeatedly been able to blame the Labor Party, which is closely linked to the unions, for the consequences of the strikes, observers believe that this approach no longer works. Too many people are themselves affected by rising energy and food prices. “Because of the cost of living crisis, these strikes can no longer be portrayed as ideology-driven,” said James Frayne of the consulting firm Public First political.

In view of the strike, the British government warned of massive restrictions in public life. (dil/dpa)