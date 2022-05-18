Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees) released this Wednesday (May 18, 2022) a note explaining the reasons for the strike by Central Bank employees. In the text, the union justifies the request for a 27% increase considering that there has been no adjustment for 3 years for the category.

“The requested percentage (27%) only seeks to recover the inflation of the period, since the lag to be recorded from January 2019 to December 2022 exceeds this index”, says an excerpt. Here’s the intact (23 KB).

The union claims that there would be no major impact on the Union Budget because the staff is “reduced”. It is mentioned that even with the pandemic, the BC staff delivered services such as Pix, the System of Receivables (SVR) and Open Banking to the population.

The note also says that the value of the salaries of employees is lower than that of other sectors of the State and the private sector, taking into account the academic background and the attributions of each position.

“[Os salários] are below those earned by careers of equal importance to the State and by activities in similar sectors of the private sector.”

BC employees are on strike for the 2nd time in 2 months. The 1st started on April 1st and was suspended on April 19th. The category resumed the strike on May 3 after rejecting the proposed 5% readjustment studied by the government.

Here is the full note:

“Note on the BC Strike – Clarifications

“The strike by analysts and technicians at the Central Bank of Brazil, in April and May 2022, has generated great repercussions and, consequently, reactions from various sectors. In light of this, some clarifications are in order.

“Central Bank employees have been without any salary readjustment for more than three years. Therefore, the requested percentage (27%) only seeks to recover the inflation of the period, since the lag to be recorded from January 2019 to December 2022 exceeds this index.

“It is important to point out that the proposed recomposition would not have a major impact on the Union Budget, given that the BC’s framework is small and highly productive. Just to give you an idea, in the last 3 years, even with the occurrence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent remote work, the BC staff delivered highly important services to society, such as Pix, the Value System Receivables (SVR) and Open Banking.

“Despite these deliveries, of high value to the economy and society and recognized technical qualities, the salary levels of Central Bank of Brazil employees are below those earned by careers of equal importance to the State and activities in similar sectors of the economy. private initiative, considering the academic background and attributions inherent to the position.

“It is also important to emphasize that a qualified and motivated workforce is a fundamental part of facing adverse moments from an economic point of view, such as the current one. Valuing the BC server is, contrary to what many claim, valuing our country’s economy.

“National Union of Central Bank Employees”