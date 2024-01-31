Strike | “I have been radicalized in a short time” – Employees have strong differences of opinion about the reasonableness of the strike week

HS readers tell why they plan to go on strike and why they don't.

“I am used to be allergic to party politics, but now I have been activated. I have become radicalized in a short time”, says the early childhood education teacher from Helsinki.

The strike week that started on Wednesday seems to be getting support and opposition from the employees. This is evident from the survey conducted by HS.

The early childhood education teacher who supports the strike refers to “radicalization” as marching in demonstrations or having conversations with like-minded people. He is not a member of any party. He himself is not going to work today.

HS does not publish the teacher's name because he is afraid that talking about it would affect his work situation.

“I'm an ordinary sixty-year-old foster mother, but I'm up to my throat full of this hustle and bustle [hallituksen toimintaa].”

The early childhood education teacher feels that working life has already become more difficult and that in early childhood education, savings are made in both “squares and staff”. He opposes, for example, making it easier to dismiss and increasing local bargaining.

“There must be some way to get a conversation going with the employer.”

For this reason, he supports the right to strike as a matter of principle.

He also criticizes the export-oriented approach, because it puts employees “buttons against each other”. According to him, the situation in female-dominated fields will not change like this.

Second the teacher sees the situation in the opposite way. This week's strike does not directly affect him, as he is a classroom teacher.

In schools, few could participate in a political strike anyway, because many are in office. However, the trade union OAJ has declared that 80 percent of its members would be ready for a legal strike due to the actions planned by the government.

The class teacher is a member of OAJ and has no connections to politics either. However, it would seem strange to him to oppose the government's actions with a political strike, because he voted for the government party in the parliamentary elections.

The teacher appears in the story anonymously, because he is afraid that talking about it will affect the workplace.

The teacher believes that the government's actions will improve Finland's economy, increase productivity and make the country more attractive to foreign companies. He thinks that increasing local bargaining brings flexibility to the labor market.

“Direction [hallituksen toimissa] is right.”

If the strike were to extend to the classroom teacher as well, he would probably go on strike. He would contact the union about the conflicting situation. In the classroom teacher's opinion, there should not be a situation where a political position would be indirectly revealed in the workplace.

The class teacher opposes political strikes, but not all strikes. He supports the possibility of a strike in collective bargaining negotiations.

HS asked the readers also reasons why they participate or do not participate in the strike. Only answers from people whose name and contact information are known to the editor are used in the story.

“I don't participate, I don't accept political strikes,” says a healthcare worker from Helsinki.

According to him, strikes hinder the work of people who rely on public transport and weaken care resources.

A senior employee in the field of mechanical engineering in Vantaa is not going to join the strike. Instead, he says that he is considering resigning from the union due to political strikes.

“I will not participate in the strike because I think that wage earners must also participate in improving the Finnish economy. The real reason for the strikes is the narrowing of the power of the AY leaders,” says a sheet metal welder from Eurajoe.

Other intend to participate.

“I will participate in the strike. I oppose the government's planned cuts to working life and subsidies,” says a trade employee from Espoo.

“I hope that the strike can put pressure on the government to negotiate with the trade unions,” says the Helsinki native who works in early childhood education.

An aviation industry employee from Tampere says he will participate in the strike. According to him, the changes in the law will have a very negative effect on his working life and his family's situation.

“I voted for the government party in the parliamentary elections, but not against the weakening of working life. They lied about this before the elections. “, the Tampere resident says.