Strike HS compiled a list of services to be closed due to the strike in the Helsinki metropolitan area

HS listed the consequences of the strike in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. In addition to kindergartens and schools, many sports venues remain closed.

29.4. 15:46 | Updated 10:02

Strike closes numerous services in addition to schools and kindergartens in the metropolitan area. The consequences of the strike, which begins today, are listed below.

Kindergartens and schools

Kindergartens will be closed in Espoo on May 3.

Efforts are being made in Vantaa and Helsinki to keep some kindergartens open to children whose care cannot be arranged in any other way. Pre-school education is not provided at all in Espoo and Vantaa.

The schools will be closed on Tuesday in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. There are also no morning or afternoon activities. At the secondary level, teaching can be arranged mainly as distance learning or students study independently.

Free time

Swimming pools, indoor sports facilities, youth facilities, libraries and the city’s museums are largely closed. In Helsinki, some libraries are open, but library events are canceled.

Of the sports centers, the aim is to keep open at least the Mäkelänrinne swimming center and the Kallio sports hall, as well as the Töölö, Kontula, Malmi, Vuosaari and Pasila sports halls. These are the halls of Urheiluhallit oy.

The sports halls managed by the city itself, such as the Töölö Race Hall and the Myllypuro Pallomylly, are basically closed. According to the city, it is possible that some of the halls will be opened if there are enough workers at work. The city will inform you of any openings separately.

In Helsinki, courses, performances and events at cultural centers are generally canceled. Savoy Theater performances will be postponed or canceled.

The Helsinki City Orchestra’s concert activities will continue as normal.

The swimming stadium is scheduled to open next Sunday, Mother’s Day, May 8th. It is not yet known whether the strike will delay the opening of the swimming stadium.

Social and Health Services

The strike could have an impact on services in the welfare and health sector. Reserved reception hours, for example at health centers and clinics, are kept normally. If time is canceled or there are changes in operations, direct contact is made with customers, their close associates and housing units.

Services related to the livelihood of customers will be secured during the strike.

Patient care in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) may be congested on Tuesday when the strike begins. Congestion can be seen especially in telephone and lobby services.

Urgent cuts and measures may need to be canceled due to limited equipment maintenance staff. Outside the strike, tasks that may endanger the life, health, safety or property of patients are restricted.

Maintenance

The strike will have a major impact on all of Stara’s operations at the City of Helsinki’s construction services company. It is reflected, for example, in the clutter of common areas. Spring cleaning of the streets is also delayed.

Helsinki has previously announced that the post-cleaning of May Day may be slowed down due to the strike.

Cleaning in open kindergartens may be reduced and menus may change. Food services are provided in care homes for the elderly.

The effects on transport are not yet known.