Strike | Helsinki was congested: Cars were driving on tram tracks and on Hämeentie reserved for public transport

HS reporters report on the congestion in the center of Helsinki. In Friday evening's rush hour, the car was not the fastest means of transport.

For public transport the political strikes that expanded on Friday congested the center of Helsinki in the afternoon and early evening.

For example, at 7:30 in Vallilla in the car line, you could spend a minute if not a second. There was congestion both in the center and towards the east.

A little before nightfall, the trip from Sanomatalo to the Hakaniemi bridge took half an hour. However, the traffic on the Sörnäinen beach road was already heavy at that time.

Traffic going towards the center on Sturenkattu at the Vallila roastery at half past five on Friday evening.

Traffic stopped on the Hakaniemi bridge in the evening.

Traffic going towards the city center at the intersection of Sturenkatu and Elimäenkatu.

Eastbound traffic on Teollisuuskatu in Vallila from 7:30.

The first ones you could already get a taste of the traffic jam after 4 p.m., when many people who came to work in the city center by car set off for their homes.

Also according to Fintraffic's road traffic center, there was unusual congestion in the center of Helsinki.

There were also more cars than usual on Itäväylä, Kalasatama and Sörnäinen beach road. Cars also got stuck in Kaisaniemi.

In the afternoon, after 5 p.m., the editor of HS Katja Kuokkanen according to Hämeentie north of Hakaniemi, a considerable number of passenger cars drove. Hämeentie is currently a street reserved for public transport, but now private cars had taken over it. Bus and taxi lanes were also blocked by other traffic.

At half past five, cars were also running on the Kaivokatu tram tracks.

Cars drove along the tram tracks on Kaivkatu.

Traffic was congested on Kaivokatu in the center of Helsinki on Friday afternoon.

On main roads unusual traffic jams were not observed in the afternoon.

Transport operator of the Road Transport Center Pertti Törni told HS in the afternoon at half past four that only Ring II at the Turku motorway was momentarily congested due to a car pulling out.

In Friday morning traffic, the streets of the city center were eerily quiet and no traffic jams were seen.

Traffic was also blocked on Mannerheimintie congestion, because HSL got more buses running than announced.

The most crowded traffic days are usually Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, while Monday is usually a quiet day for traffic.

On Fridays, as on other days, the afternoon rush hour is between 3 and 5 p.m.

“There can be more traffic on Fridays than other days, when people head for the holidays,” says Törni.