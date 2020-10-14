New Delhi: Resident doctors are protesting at the Hindu Raw Hospital in Delhi for not getting salary for four months. From October 11, the Hindu Raw Resident Doctors Association (RDA) also announced an indefinite strike. On Monday, a meeting was also held between the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, the RDA President and the MCD, after which no solution was found. The compulsion of doctors, nurses and health workers increased so much that on Tuesday they had to record their performance by clapping and selling vegetables.

Doctors say that to encourage us, the Prime Minister had applauded the countrymen, but today, to keep his demands, he himself has to come out on the road and clap the plate. Some resident doctors have said that only by selling vegetables, they will earn a salary.

Difficult to pay rent for health workers

Indu, the nurse who works in this hospital, says that only the tag of warriors is being given, but the hungry stomach has left warriors. We have not received salary for four months. How will the people of MCD be able to run such hospitals? Nurse Kiran says that even the army does not fight in a war without pay. Why is anyone hoping that we will work for free? Renting has also become difficult. Our financial condition has become very bad.

Resident doctor Banoji says, I am from South India. I am the only earner in my family. Have taken a loan for sister’s studies. I live here on rent. My landlord fired me for not paying. There is no accountability on the issue of salary. This is the problem with most doctors and nurses.

Grinding between Delhi government and MCD

RDA President Abhimanyu says in Tuesday’s talks that there is no fund yet to be given four months’ salary simultaneously. MCD should have kept this demand from Delhi government 3 months in advance. Today, when we have come to this situation, the MCD is questioning the Delhi government. We have been told that MCD will be able to pay only one month’s salary. The one month backlog has always been from MCD. But this time it turned into four months. We are moving and grinding between the Delhi government and the MCD.

Mayer said, going through financial crisis

Northern Municipal Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash Singh said that for the last 3-4 months we are going through a lot of economic crisis. The sources of income were reduced due to lockdown. As property tax decreased, license fees, car parking, advertisement etc. declined. Delhi government did not give us anything this year. 2022 crores was to be given to Delhi Government this year. We have given salary till June to all doctors. All our employees are struggling with salary problem. The sweepers have to pay two months ‘salary and the teachers have to pay 3 months’ salary.

FIR should be filed against those responsible for withholding salary

General Secretary of Municipal Corporation Doctors Association, Dr Maruti said that the problem of non-payment of salary to resident doctors is also there in other MCDs of Delhi. The Deputy Governor should file an FIR against the people responsible for this. According to the Central Government’s order, if the salaries of health workers posted on Kovid duty are withheld, then it will be considered a crime under the ‘Disaster Management Act’. Doctors say that if they are not given salary as soon as possible, they will also join the strike with the doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital.

Indian Railways will run 392 festival special trains in festive season, see full list here

Khushbu Sundar, who left the Congress, gave advice to the party high command, said- Gandhi family came out of its bubble