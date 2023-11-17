Strike, unions on the streets

“We are here because we represent the majority of this country, of those who pay taxes and keep the country on its feet with work and who today are not listened to by this government: in this way the government is leading the country to collapse and we are not we will allow it. Unlike the government, we have in mind to give a future to the country, to the young people.” Thus the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, from the demonstration in Piazza del Popolo on the day of the strike with the Uil. “We are the ones who pay the salaries of those in politics and government with our taxes”, he adds.

“We are asking to change the development model – continues Landini – to make those reforms that have not been made. Among other things, the paradox is that some of these were promises made by the government and it is not keeping them: do they realize or not that saying things and not doing them increases distrust between people and increases anger given that there is an unprecedented inequality?”.

Strike, CGIL-UIL: at least 60 thousand in Piazza del Popolo in Rome

At least 60 thousand people participated in the demonstration called by CGIL and UIL against the maneuver in Piazza del Popolo in Rome. This is the estimate provided by the CGIL and UIL organizers of Rome and Lazio.

Two significant absences: Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte. The leader of the Pd and M5s did not participate in the CGIL and UIL demonstration against the Meloni maneuver.

Cofferati: “The right calls into question the right to strike”

In the clash between the government and the unions “I see the attempt to question the right to strike”. Sergio Cofferati, former leader of the CGIL, says this in an interview with La Repubblica. Is that Salvini’s goal? “Maybe not made explicit, but it’s there – replies Cofferati -. There is a completely obvious annoyance”. Salvini, according to the former CGIL leader, would be annoyed by “the union’s ability to gather consensus around its opinions. And to have, in this case, a strong instrument such as the strike, which is the clarification of democracy in world of work. Two rights are immediately denied in totalitarian regimes: the right to have an opinion and the possibility of abstaining from work”. “If Giorgia Meloni – he explains – felt the need to reiterate that the right to strike will not be affected, she wants to say that someone in the government had suggested the opposite”, he underlines. “Even if done in a manner lasting a week, it remains a general strike. In its assessment the Guarantor does not grasp the truth”, says Cofferati regarding the decision of the Guarantee Commission. “I believe – he adds – that a body that carries out such delicate functions should not be indicated by the House and Senate, or by the government majority”.

