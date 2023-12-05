There Heavy rain did not stop the doctors and nurses who took to the streets today in Rome for the sector strike. Whistles and union flags, a thousand operators in the capital but just as many sit-ins take place in Turin, Bologna, Naples and Palermo, connected on a big screen. There are many ironic signs regarding the maneuver and the Government, guilty of “abandoning those who had been defined as heroes during Covid. There are also those who joke with a ‘do it yourself’ sign that says “retired before cuddling” with the doctor wearing an elderly man’s mask. But doctors and nurses ask above all for “respect” and shout it loudly.

“This is the first doctors’ strike, but without answers we go ahead and open the discount with mass resignations. If they don’t appreciate us we will leave the departments. Today there are 20 thousand doctors missing.” So to Adnkronos Salute Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary of Anaao Assomed, today in Rome in a sit-in for the doctors’ strike. Is there a possibility of mending ties with the Government? “Resources can be diverted from overtime and private healthcare and channeled to staff,” Di Silverio replies.

The strike of doctors and nurses “is the clear and dramatic demonstration of a profound discomfort that pervades the profession that works in an inadequate environment, doctors ask to be able to be doctors in safety and quality with staff adequate to the needs of citizens” . So at Adnkronos Salute Filippo Anelli, president of Fnomceo, the National Federation of Orders of Doctors and Surgeons, present at the sit in. “There is a great concern – he adds – also on the side of medical liability. It is necessary to protect professionals as done during the pandemic”.