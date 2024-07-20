Mountains of rubbish covering the pavements, stench, burning containers, indignant neighbours and shopkeepers, and a happy summer for rats, flies and seagulls. This has been the panorama on the streets of A Coruña for almost a month. The partial strikes called by the workers of Prezero, the municipal concessionaire that collects the waste, have turned the city into a huge landfill. The stand-off between the company and the staff takes place in the middle of a corruption investigation that has the leadership of the majority union and the contractor itself under judicial scrutiny. The disagreements that are taking the labour conflict to the limit have a lot to do with the allegedly criminal dealings that the investigators have uncovered. The City Council, which claims that the strikers have established a “regime of fear”, warns that if the problem is not resolved this weekend, on Monday it will declare a health emergency and clean up the city by hiring another company.

For more than two years, the Court of Instruction number 6 of A Coruña has been pursuing an alleged corruption plot set up by two groups. On one side, former directors of the waste collection concessionaire when it was in the hands of Ferrovial (later bought by Prezero) and of the contractor for street cleaning (FCC Medio Ambiente). On the other, the leaders of the Sindicato de Traballadores da Limpeza (STL), the majority central in these companies and the driving force behind the strikes that have left waste collection in the city at a minimum. According to the wiretaps, testimonies and documents in the case, these alleged union members received money for handing out jobs and, in exchange for the power granted to them by the companies, they kept the workers under control and acted against those who were unruly.

STL leader Miguel Ángel Sánchez is congratulated by union colleagues in February 2023 after being released on bail by the judge investigating him for corruption. Horse (EFE)

The judge maintains that the head of the STL, Miguel Ángel Sánchez Fuentes, has been illegally enriching himself for years by using the organisation to exercise “strict control” over the workforce, “defend the interests of the directors” of these multinationals and collect favours from them in various ways. Sánchez Fuentes remains at the head of the central despite being charged along with four collaborators (among them his partner and two other STL directors) for various crimes, including money laundering, fraud, illegal possession of weapons and corruption between individuals. Prezero and FCC Medio Ambiente are also being investigated for corruption.

The labour conflict that broke out this summer in A Coruña hides a hidden war for control of the hiring of temporary staff, precisely one of the issues under the judge’s scrutiny. According to several sources close to these contacts, Sánchez Fuentes wants to recover the power he had before being arrested in the distribution of these jobs and thus continue to feed the company’s workforce with like-minded workers. These sources familiar with the negotiations explain that Prezero is opposed and intends to include a clause in the current concession specifications that allows it to select staff based on “suitability” criteria in order to maintain the power of their hiring and not leave it in the hands of the STL.

A mountain of waste on a street in A Coruña this Friday. Oscar Corral

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The union led by Sánchez Fuentes also demands that the 88 disciplinary proceedings (three against members of the company committee) and 16 sanctions that Prezero has initiated against some of its workers since the strikes began be halted. They have been processed for various breaches, from unjustified absences to work accidents that are considered fraudulent. Several accumulated punishments could mean dismissals for the followers of the leader of the STL. The protests began on June 24 with one-off strikes that from the beginning caused the containers to overflow disproportionately. After a series of contacts in which no agreement was reached, The committee has announced an indefinite strike that will begin on July 28.right on the threshold of the city’s festivities that last throughout the month of August.

With rubbish at the doors of homes and commercial premises, the discontent of the residents is growing and the pressure on the government of Inés Rey (PSOE) is enormous. The City Council supports Prezero’s refusal to accept the demands of the STL. “What we are not going to ask the concessionaire is to adopt illegal decisions,” said the spokesman for the socialist executive, José Manuel Lage, a few days ago. After another night of burning containers, the mayor has sent a request this Friday to the concessionaire to collect the rubbish within 72 hours and if it does not do so, it will declare a health emergency on Monday. This measure will allow the local government to hire a company to remove the accumulated rubbish. PP and BNG, the two opposition parties, support the step taken by Rey, although the popular party believes that it is late. The nationalists argue that the STL strike “is not a typical strike” because what its leaders accused of “serious crimes” intend is to “assume the powers of hiring and internal promotion of personnel.”

The socialist mayor admits that the city has been subjected to “blackmail” by Sánchez Fuentes’ STL for 18 years for “pretensions that have nothing to do with workers’ rights.” “For years, we gave in and that cannot be: when we give in, three months later we are back to square one,” said Rey on Friday about the various garbage strikes that A Coruña has suffered in recent years. She denounces that the strikers have deployed “violent practices that put the entire city at risk.” According to the mayor, there are workers from the concessionaire who disagree with the protest and live under a “regime of fear.” “The one who is blackmailing is the mayor, in our opinion and supposedly,” defends the strike committee, “because she only and exclusively wants to overthrow a union and workers who are demanding.”

Another scandal in Ourense

The suspected activities of the STL are not limited to A Coruña. Last March in Ourense, following a complaint by the CIG union, the majority in Galicia, the Public Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against Sánchez Fuentes, his wife and the manager of the municipal waste concessionaire, a UTE made up of FCC, Copasa and Geseco, for alleged crimes of corruption in business, money laundering and fraud. The dealings are the same as in A Coruña. According to the public prosecutor’s office, between December 2018 and June 2023, the UTE Ecourense hired 307 temporary workers and almost half of them arrived through a supposed social economy company owned by the wife of the STL leader.

The staff were “forced to join” the union and pay Sánchez Fuentes’ partner’s firm “a monthly fee based on the work performed,” according to the prosecution’s complaint. As already detected by investigators in A Coruña, the UDEF investigations in Ourense have discovered that the couple’s standard of living increased “exponentially” in the last four years: they bought five cars, four motorcycles and a house in Lanzarote, and travelled in luxury around Spain, Mauritius, Thailand and Marrakech.