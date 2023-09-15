The powerful United Auto Workers (UAW) union announced the start of a strike at three US auto factories that will paralyze more than 12,000 workersafter negotiations with these companies did not prosper on the deadline.

The strike, starting Thursday at 11 p.m., “begins in the ‘Big Three,'” the UAW reported on X (formerly Twitter), referring to General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, which controls Chrysler.

The measure can destabilize the sector and even the national economy.

(You can read: Recommendations before leaving the dealership with your new car).

The three affected centers are the Wentzville (Missouri) assembly facilities for General Motors, Toledo (Ohio) for Stellantis and Wayne (Michigan) for Ford, which have some 12,700 UAW members on their lines.

In two months of negotiations, UAW representatives and “Big Three” leaders failed to agree on content of a new four-year collective agreement.

“We are launching a new strategy,” Shawn Fain, president of the union, had announced two hours before the deadline to reach the agreement expired. Fain then urged the union’s total of almost 146,000 members to be prepared to join the strike depending on how the negotiations progress. And he warned that the UAW would not hesitate to prolong the strike.

(Also: Will the Fed continue to raise interest rates in the US after rising inflation?).

Ford, which had complained about the UAW’s slow response to its last offer, received a counteroffer with what it called “unsustainable” conditions. “Ford has negotiated in good faith in an effort to avoid a strike,” the company said, adding that it “remains absolutely committed to reaching an agreement that rewards our employees and protects Ford’s ability to invest in the future as We are advancing in the transformation of the entire industry” towards electric vehicles. General Motors and Stellantis had no immediate comment.

Historical

“We have told companies from the beginning that September 14 (at midnight) is a deadline,” Fain had warned on Wednesday. “We will not allow the Big Three to continue prolonging discussions for months (…) I don’t know what Shawn Fain is doing, but you are not negotiating this contract with us when it is about to expire. But I do know he’s busy preparing for a strike,” Ford boss Jim Farley said on CNBC Thursday afternoon.

He wants “a historic strike in the three groups, but we want to make history with a historic agreement,” he said.

A General Motors spokesman said midday Thursday that a new offer had been sent to the UAW that morning. “We continue to engage in direct negotiations in good faith,” he said. “Any disruption would have negative consequences for our employees and customers.”

(In other news: NASA creates new department to study UFOs and promises transparency.)

On Wednesday night, the company said it wanted to “discuss in good faith to reach a draft agreement” before the current agreements expire. The UAW is demanding a 36% wage increase over four years, while the three American manufacturers have not exceeded 20% (Ford), according to the union leader.

The historic Detroit giants also refused to grant additional vacation days and increase pensions, provided by specific funds from each company.

A risk for Biden

A prolonged social conflict could have political consequences for US President Joe Bidenwhose economic record is criticized, particularly due to persistent inflation in the country.

Just over a year before the presidential elections in which he is competing, the president is walking on thorny ground, between his declared support for unions and the specter of a blow to the US economy through a strike.

On Thursday night he spoke by phone with Fain and the manufacturers’ leaders to take stock of the negotiations.

(Also: Commercial exchange between Venezuela and the United States grew, despite the sanctions).

“Consumers and merchants are, in general, relatively protected from the effects of a short strike,” explained the vice president of the consulting firm Anderson Economic Group (AEG), Tyler Theile.

But with inventories representing a fifth of what the industry had in 2019, during GM’s last strike, “they could be hit much more quickly” than four years ago, he said.

JPMorgan analysts believe that a sharp increase in wages would have an impact on vehicle sales pricespushing drivers to “keep their car longer” instead of buying a new model.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO