So cars will be screwed together again at VDL Nedcar from tomorrow.

As everyone knows by now, the poop has hit the fan at VDL Nedcar. The workers there are angry and have stopped working. And they are angry because there will probably be no more work after the contract with BMW ends.

Last week that led to wildcat strikes and this past week there was a coordinated work stoppage. But tomorrow work will resume at VDL Nedcar. The unions have agreed this with the management of the factory.

Strikes at VDL Nedcar suspended

VDL would have offered a helping hand, as a result of which it may be possible to discuss an adjustment of the social plan again. And that was reason enough for the unions to call on the employees to go back to work.

But anyone who has ordered a new MINI should not celebrate too soon. The fact that work will resume tomorrow does not mean that the strikes are definitely over. More needs to be done for this, says the FNV.

Oh yes, if you don’t know exactly what’s going on anymore, that’s next. VDL Nedcar has to accommodate the employees, because they will therefore be out of work. The legal minimum amount that has been set is 120 million euros. VDL therefore wants to (and intends to) comply with this. But the unions want more: 240 million euros.

The FNV also demands a severance payment of one month per year worked. They also want a good arrangement for people who can retire soon. And they’re not all done yet…

In short, to be continued!

