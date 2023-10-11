admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 11/10/2023 – 13:08

Students from the Law, Economics and Administration faculties of the University of São Paulo (USP) decided to leave the strike that has paralyzed the institution’s academic activities since September 20th. The units held an assembly on Tuesday night, 10th, hours after the rectory delivered a letter with more than 20 commitments that it intends to make based on the demands presented by protesters in recent weeks.

The two units join the Faculty of Dentistry, which had also decided to suspend the strike last Monday, the 9th, and the return of clinical, laboratory and theoretical activities of the course. According to the Central Student Directory (DCE), the Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics and Atmospheric Sciences (IAG) also ended the strike, but the report was unable to contact the unit.

Among the commitments presented by the rectory are the hiring of 1,027 teachers, an increase in the number of permanence scholarships for low-income students, the guarantee that USP will not close any course due to a lack of teachers, the construction of a daycare center on the USP Leste campus, in addition to the promise that no protester will suffer reprisals for participating in the strike.

“So, let’s go back to classes, research and our routines, that’s what society expects from us”, said the dean of USP, Carlos Gilberto Carlotti, in a speech on Tuesday.

The academic center XI de Agosto, of the Law course, confirmed to the report that the students decided to end the strike and also to dismantle the pickets that prevented access to the college building, which is located in Largo São Francisco, in the center of the capital of São Paulo. . Classes at the unit should resume next Monday, 16th, after the holiday.

With 162 votes against the continuation of the strike and 111 in favor (and 3 abstentions), students at the Faculty of Economics, Administration, Accounting and Actuarial Sciences (FEA) also decided to end the strikes. “Let us continue to mobilize so that we can guarantee progress in the demands”, wrote the Visconde de Cairu Academic Center (CAVC), which represents the college, on its social networks.

Literature students voted, also in assembly, to remain on strike and remain paralyzed until further notice, said Amanda Coelho, from the Oswald de Andrade Academic Center for Linguistic and Literary Studies (CAELL). “We will hold a new course assembly next Tuesday,” she said.

A general assembly called by the USP Central Student Directory, bringing together undergraduates from all courses, is scheduled for this Wednesday night, 11th.

Teachers

Also on Tuesday, USP professors met in a general assembly and voted to end the strike. The category, in a letter addressed to the rectory, says that it recognizes the progress made in the negotiations, such as the hiring of 1,027 teachers, and that the university will not close any course due to the lack of teachers.

Even so, they reaffirmed their support for students and defended the continuity of mobilizations to ensure that the rectory will fulfill the promises presented.