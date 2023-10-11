Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/10/2023 – 7:55

Professors at the University of São Paulo (USP) voted on Tuesday night, the 10th, to end the strike that has been suspending the institution’s academic activities for three weeks. The decision was taken at a general assembly, hours after the USP rectory published a letter with commitments that will be adopted to meet the demands of the students, who have continued on strike since the 20th.

In a letter to the rectory published after the assembly, the professors, through the USP Teaching Association (Adusp), recognize that negotiations with the rectory “promoted progress”, such as the announcement of the hiring of more professors – one of the main agendas of the movement students -, the guarantee that USP will not close any course due to lack of professionals, and also the promise that none of the strikers will suffer reprisals due to the protests.

However, the teachers also identified that, “even with the recognized advances, there are still aspects that could compromise the solution of problems related to the lack of teachers”, they stated in the letter.

Among the aspects listed by the teachers are: the automatic admission of professionals to fill the vacancies of retired, exonerated and deceased teachers, and that in selection processes teaching vacancies are also reserved for black, brown and indigenous people, in addition to respecting parity of genders and the inclusion of trans people.

They also declare support for the student strike, and argue that mobilizations should continue, such as “sending a letter to the Rectory containing an overview of the progress made by the student movement, pointing out the persistence of problems that must be resolved and urging the Rectory to receive Adusp ”.

Even with the teachers leaving the strike, the students remain mobilized and will have a general assembly this Wednesday, the 11th, to decide whether they will continue to be paralyzed or not.

On Tuesday afternoon, the rector of USP, Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Junior, made a statement to present the list of 24 commitments that the rectory will make in response to the demands that were raised by students during the strike. Among them are the hiring of 1,027 new teachers and an increase in the number of scholarships available to help low-income students stay at university.

According to him, the 1,027 new vacancies for professors “represent the largest hiring program ever carried out at a Brazilian university” and the expansion of scholarships shows the “goodwill” of the rectory in negotiating. “So, let’s go back to classes, research and our routines, that’s what society expects of us”, asked Carlotti. “Our coat of arms says: with science, you will win. With science, knowledge and dialogue, USP will win.”

Pedro Chiquitti, History student and director of the USP Central Student Directory (DCE), told Estadão that, although the document represents a “concrete victory” for the students’ strike, the rectory’s commitments are still far from what the protesters desired.

“One demand we had was an increase in the value of the permanence allowance, which is R$800, and the end of the scholarship ceiling. The rectory decides on the distribution of scholarships that it defined itself and not according to the needs of the students. We wanted the end of this ceiling so that every student who needed this aid could receive it and not be held hostage by this ceiling”, said Chiquitti, who considered the 1,027 teacher hires a “slim” number.

The strike was approved by the FFLCH on September 20 and gained the support of other faculties as the days went by, including units such as the Polytechnic School (Poli-USP) and the Faculty of Medicine.

The students occupied the college buildings and began to control access to these spaces through pickets with the intention of preventing teachers and students opposed to the movement from holding classes normally. Students and teachers who do not support the strike reported that they suffered threats due to the protesters’ divergent stance.