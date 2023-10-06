Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/10/2023 – 7:42

In a meeting of the Association of Teachers of the University of São Paulo (Adusp), held on the night of this Thursday, the 5th, USP professors decided to maintain the category’s strike until next Tuesday, the 10th, when they must meet again to decide how they should continue in the movement.

With the decision to keep their arms crossed, teachers continue to accompany students in the student strike, which began more than two weeks ago. The main demands of the protesters, who marched on Avenida Paulista this Thursday, are the hiring of new teachers and the improvement of the student retention policy.

According to the Estadão showed, the university has lost 800 professors in the last ten years. As the replacement of the category does not follow the number of students, students from some faculties need to join other classes to attend classes, and subjects are at risk of no longer being offered due to the lack of professionals to teach them.

The strike gained support last week, with the inclusion of faculties such as Poli, Medicina and USP units in other cities. The strikers have barricaded the colleges, controlled access and, according to teachers, barred teachers from entering the buildings. Students understand that this is the only way to prevent the strike from being disrespected by the resumption of classes.

A negotiation on Wednesday, the 4th, between the protesters and the rectory of USP led to an agreement between the parties, with the proposal to open another 148 vacancies for hiring teachers, a number that corresponds to the number of professionals retired in 2022. However, the students decided to maintain the strike because they understood that there were still issues that needed to be met. A new meeting with the rectory is scheduled for next Monday, the 9th.

The same was interpreted by Adusp teachers this Thursday. The category recognizes the progress in the negotiations, but understands that there are still possibilities for further progress. Among them, the “automatic replacement of vacant positions due to deaths, retirements or dismissals and student retention policies”, as stated in the note released by Adusp.

Not all teachers are in favor of stopping activities. Professors at the Largo São Francisco Law School released a letter this Thursday saying that there is no longer any possibility of negotiating with the striking students and that classes will return in an online format.

“The ‘strike’ is not about the teachers. Classes will not be made up. There will be a loss of the semester for those who do not return to activities. This could probably cause harm to everyone and, more immediately, to those who should graduate at the end of the year”, said the director of São Francisco, Celso Fernandes Campilongo. “Classes will continue virtually (online), for teachers who wish to do so”, he added.

The professor at the School of Communication and Arts (ECA) and former president of the São Francisco academic center, Eugênio Bucci, stated in an article published this Thursday in the Estadão that the strikers’ demands have already been met, with the hiring of more teachers and an increase in scholarships for vulnerable students, and understands that there is no reason for the current movement.

“The pickets, organized by the minority of the minority, piling up school chairs to block college doors and corridors, offend the community and produce shocking photographs, which only serve to fuel the discourse contrary to intellectual life, science and the arts”, says Bucci . “History is full of journeys of student struggles that make us proud. This is not the case with the current strike, obviously. She doesn’t make us proud”, added the teacher.