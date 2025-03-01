The strike called for this Saturday by the unions has caused the closure of the Sierra Nevada winter station, while suspended the night skiing.

Cetursathe public company that manages the station, has notified that due to the First day of strikes Convened closes the station throughout the day.

He has also reported that the Return procedure of the ‘stuff’ acquired in ticket offices through the website.

This is the first of the eight days of total and partial strikes convened by the Committee of Strike of the around 400 Cetursa workers Retnts, who among other claims demand compliance with the agreements signed a year ago and the adaptation and maintenance of professional categories.

The strike comes after this Friday the trade union organizations and the company They will try without success to reach an agreement through negotiation.

The first strike day for this Saturday coincides in the middle of the bridge for Andalusia Day in the community, and after this there are set Other full -time stoppages on March 8, 22 and 29 and April 12 and 19during Holy Week.

In addition, if an agreement is not reached, there will also be a day of partial strikes Between 8.00 and 12 pm on March 14 and April 4.