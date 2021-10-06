A Eurowings strike is looming at German airports. In the event of delays and cancellations due to strikes, travelers have several claims and rights.

Cologne – The autumn holidays are coming up and with it the next vacation for many. However, since it was at the beginning of October Eurowings* -Strike on Dusseldorf Airport*, Cologne / Bonn Airport* and Dortmund Airport* came, many travelers are concerned that they will be affected by further labor disputes and that they will not get to their destination. However, if the flight is canceled or postponed due to a strike, passengers have several claims that they can claim – be it the ticket price, drinks or a replacement flight.

24RHEIN * shows what rights travelers have when the flight is affected by a strike.

"If the workforce of an airline goes on strike and the flight is canceled, the airline bears the responsibility and must – if desired – arrange for replacement transport," explains Jan Philipp Stupnanek from the consumer center in North Rhine-Westphalia. What many vacationers do not know: If the replacement flight is not planned for the next day, the airline has to arrange an overnight stay in a hotel.