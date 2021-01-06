Put the cart before the horse. This is the feeling of the employees of the Grandpuits refinery (Seine-et-Marne) vis-à-vis Total, which wanted to start the degassing of the facilities at the start of 2021. A precipitation that goes badly while the social plan, still under discussion, should record the disappearance of 150 jobs out of 400 in order to convert the site into a platform for biofuels and bioplastics by 2024. Monday January 4, at dawn, 100% of the workforce went on strike spontaneously . “The workers became aware of what was going on, glide Adrien Cornet, CGT union representative, they are on the move with great determination. All of them have the impression of being taken for a ride in the negotiations of the PES (job protection plan) and refuse to start dismantling now. “

“We already have 100 overtime hours per month”

After three 48-hour strikes since the announcement, on September 24, 2020, of the transformation of the industrial complex, employees are now on the picket line non-stop with the support of the CGT, CFDT and FO unions. If dry layoffs are not planned, mobility and early retirement are on the table to reduce the airfoil, suggesting even more degraded working conditions. With this project called Galaxy, employees literally fear exploding in flight.

According to the CGT, the current situation, complicated, with 7.8 people per post in 3×8, would be worsened with the drop in this ratio to 7 people. “We already have 100 overtime hours per month, 1,600 per year, remaining leave, rest worked, but there, management thinks that it will work the same with 250 remaining employees! They will just die at work! “ denounces David Picoron, secretary of the CGT in Grandpuits. Used to taking their vacation in two summer cycles, workers should also give up one of the two. Another worrying fact: the converted platform would have a fire station and three security responders responsible for acting in the event of injury or fire, against five currently.

“We estimated that there was a hole in the racket of 40 to 50 staff at the very least to work properly, he continues. We asked for a simulation on leave, but management told us that they could not do it… We are in a social plan to safeguard employment where Total refuses to talk about employment! After having tried to put this subject on the table several times, we now demand a space for consultation on this question and that the tool is not put in zero energy before the end of the social plan. “

An industry reduced to nothing throughout Seine-et-Marne

If Total assured that workers refusing mobility would not be disembarked, the rest looks less rosy: “They will find themselves in the closet, without a fixed post, with all that that generates psychosocial risks and, after two years, they will leave on their own. Like that, the group can post no dismissals! “ David Picoron slice. As for the 700 subcontractors permanently on the site, 1,200 in total per year, no one knows what will become of them with the stoppage of refining scheduled for March 2021. With this cascading social disaster, in a department of Seine-et-Marne where the industry is almost reduced to nothing, one of the service providers, Vermilion, has already started a plan procedure targeting 26 people.

For the CGT, there is no doubt that the profitability objectives of this project have guided the projections of the oil giant, which paid 7 billion euros in dividends in 2020. “They plan to generate 60 million cash flow (cash flow), in low range, against 28 million today with the refinery. This plan is a windfall effect, Total has rushed into the breach. There should be zero job cuts! “ ton Adrien Cornet. Employees intend to keep up the pressure before the last meeting of the social plan, on February 9. Without concrete responses from management, the general assembly on Thursday should act as an extension of the movement.