A strike by security personnel at several airports in Germany forced the cancellation more than 1,000 flights on Thursday, before continuing collective wage negotiations.

The strike was called by the Verdi services union at 11 airports and is expected to lead to the suspension of at least 1,100 flights across the country.

Only in FrankfurtGermany's main airport, 310 of the 1,120 departures and arrivals scheduled for Thursday were cancelled, he told AFP a spokesperson for the operator Fraport.

“The strike started well,” he declared Thursday morning to AFP Wolfgang Pieper, head of Verdi's salary negotiations.

The strikes will take place at the airports of Hamburg, Bremen, Hannover, Berlin, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Leipzig, Dresden, Erfurt, Frankfurt Main and Stuttgart. Photo: EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

The participation rate is “good to very good”, reaching 100% at Cologne/Bonn airport, he added.

In a context of inflation that hits the pockets of workers, the union demands a salary increase of 2.80 euros per hour and bonuses for the 25,000 employees of the sector, initially rejected by the Federal Association of Aviation Safety Companies.

Collective negotiations are due to continue on February 6 in Berlin.

