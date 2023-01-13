Gray smoke in the first meeting at Palazzo Chigi between the representatives of the unions that protect the operators of petrol stations and the Government, with Adolfo Urso for the Department of Enterprise and Made in Italy and Giancarlo Giorgetti for Economy and Finance. The gas station strike scheduled from 24 January at 19.00 to 27 January at 07.00 has been confirmed for now, even if the parties could meet again before the operators cross their arms, with the members of the Meloni Executive ready to avert the risk of a strike .

The Government delegation met the representatives of Faib-Confesercenti, Fegica and Figisc-Confcommercio after a heated controversy over the cost of fuel broke out in recent days, with some institutions pointing the finger at petrol station attendants, accusing them of speculating on the cost of petrol and diesel after the excise cut was halted. Accusations that have sent the managers of the petrol stations into a rage, who have thus declared the mobilization and the strike. Waiting to understand if the parties will find a meeting point, the stop to the served refueling is confirmed.