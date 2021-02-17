Exterion Media employees were on strike Tuesday, at the call of the CFDT and CFE-CGC, to denounce job cuts as part of a job protection plan ordered by Smafi Invest, which bought the company in December 2020. 99 positions are likely to be cut out of 300 in France. The elected representatives of the social and economic committee warn about “Insufficient support measures contained in the PES” and “The total lack of assessment of psychosocial risks, both for the posts maintained and for the posts deleted”.